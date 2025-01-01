Las Vegas Raiders are the Best for This Stanford Wide Receiver
While postseason in the football world begins, both in college and pros, all eyes will be on which teams are the last ones standing as the quest for both a National Championship and a Super Bowl heats up. Unfortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders and Stanford Cardinal, they'll be on the sidelines as the titles are decided.
The offseason is now in full swing, with both players and programs starting preparations for 2025. For players such as Elic Ayomanor, who recently announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft, the focus now will turn to preparing for a pro career and proving that they belong among the best in the world.
A star during his time with the Cardinal, Ayomanor ended his college career having amassed 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading all Stanford players in receiving in both 2023 and 2024.
Missing his first season of action due to an injury, Ayomanor made his college debut last year and had his best year out of the two, catching 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns and set the school's single-game record for receiving yards in a game when he recorded 294 in a comeback win over Colorado.
Enjoying a dominant and accolade filled career, Ayomanor will certainly receive plenty of interest from receiver needy teams come draft time, with some analysts including Draft Countdown's Brian Lamb putting a first round grade on him. The Raiders, who will almost certainly be in the market for a quarterback, could draft Ayomanor to pair with whichever young signal caller they select.
With names like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders being thrown around as players that the Raiders could use their first round selection on, drafting a guy like Ayomanor and adding another offensive weapon could make perfect sense.
Last year, the Raiders used their first round pick on tight end Brock Bowers and have since seen him become arguably the league's best tight end. And after trading away Davante Adams earlier in the year, Bowers officially became the No. 1 receiving option in Las Vegas. While Jakobi Meyers has performed admirably, he has yet to show that he can consistently be a WR1 long term.
Currently, the Raiders depth chart at wide receiver consists of Meyers, Tre Tucker and Terrace Marshall as the three starters. While Meyers has managed to put together the best season of his six year career, catching 78 passes for 904 yards and three touchdowns, guys like Tucker (a third round pick in 2023) and Marshall (a second round pick by the Panthers in 2020 who has since bounced around) have yet to fully establish themselves as reliable options in the league.
Ayomanor, who stands at six-foot-two and weighs 210 pounds, not only would bring size but also immense athleticism, showing off his tremendous catch radius all throughout his career.
The Raiders are in the midst of a massive rebuild, needing to upgrade the roster in all areas but if they are able to establish a core on offense, then they just might be able to find some success again in the near future.