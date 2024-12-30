Philadelphia Eagles Get Lift From Former Stanford Cardinal
Welcome to the NFL. When Tanner McKee joined the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the start of last year, the hope was that he would never see the field with Jalen Hurts already the franchise quarterback.
But with Hurts out with an injury during week 17 of the 2024 season and second string quarterback Kenny Pickett knocked out of the game, McKee got his turn to shine and made the most of it, throwing his first two career touchdown passes in the 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys to clinch the NFC East crown.
Finishing the day having gone 3-for-4 on his attempts for 54 yards, McKee became the first player in the NFL Draft era to throw multiple touchdown passes in their NFL debut while attempting less than five passes. His first touchdown pass came with just under three minutes in the third quarter when he connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a deep touchdown to extend the Eagles lead to 33-7.
In the fourth quarter, McKee once again delivered a perfect pass for a touchdown, this time connecting with DeVonta Smith for a long touchdown to put the Eagles up 40-7. This ended McKee's dominant day and his loud welcome to the NFL and achieve that touchdown pass accomplishment.
Starring at Stanford from 2020-2022, McKee was drafted in the sixth round of last year's draft by the Eagles after putting together a senior season where he threw for 2,947 yards, and13 touchdowns to only eight interceptions. Despite Stanford finishing the year at 3-9, McKee was a major bright spot for the offense. Overall, he ended his college career having thrown for 5,336 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
McKee may not be expected to be the future of the team, but knowing that he can perform when called upon puts the Eagles in a good position in the event that something happens to Hurts long term.