Tennessee Titans Rookie Gets Solid Debut Madden Rating
On August 14th, EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 hit the shelves worldwide for the general public, allowing football fans to play as their favorite NFL players and teams ahead of the start of the actual NFL campaign. From the players who have been in the league for years to football's newest stars, fans can now rejoice knowing that a new version of Madden is now playable and able to be enjoyed alongside the real-life action.
In July, EA Sports began to reveal in-game ratings for each NFL player that is in the game. Rookies usually receive lower ratings than other players because of their lack of NFL experience, but almost always see their ratings go up or down throughout the season as they play in games.
For Tennessee Titans wide receiver and former Stanford standout, Elic Ayomanor, his 71 overall rating leaves plenty of room to grow while also proving just how much talent he possesses.
Elic Ayomanor ready to impress
The fourth rated receiver on the Titans, Ayomanor is one overall rating lower than Van Jefferson (72) and one rating higher than fellow rookie, Chimere Deke (70). A good season could see Ayomanor rise even higher, and begin closing in on the Titans' No. 2 receiver, Tyler Lockett (79).
On the Titan's first official depth chart, it was Jefferson that was listed ahead of Ayomanor, but these ratings show how close of a competition it could be as we head to the regular season.
Given Ayomanor's draft position and success in college, his rating does not come as a surprise. A fourth round draft pick, Ayomanor received a rating pretty typical for a player drafted in that position, with most of them receiving a rating either in the mid-to-high 60s or the low 70s.
Ayomanor's low 70s rating to start makes him the type of player that could end up with a very high rating for a rookie by the time the season ends.
Since joining the Titans, Ayomanor has been very quick to impress, reportedly putting together a very strong string of training camp practices that have put him in the mix to earn a substantial role as a rookie.
Despite having a quiet game in his preseason debut, recording no stats in a 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ayomanor still has plenty of time to prove himself during the team's final two preseason contests.
Drafted 136th overall, Ayomanor entered the NFL Draft as a very intriguing prospect. Missing his true freshman season at Stanford in 2022 due to an injury, Ayomanor made his debut in 2023 and wasted no time in establishing himself as a top wideout in college football.
Finishing the season with 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns, Ayomanor broke the Stanford single game record for receiving yards in a game in a 46-43 comeback win over Colorado when he caught 13 passes for 294 yards-- all while being guarded by future No. 2 overall pick, Travis Hunter, who ended up being selected by the divisional rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
In his final collegiate campaign in 2024, Ayomanor caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns and once again finished the season as Stanford's leading receiver. But what was most impressive about his junior campaign was a one handed catch that he made in the third game of the season against Syracuse, which ultimately helped Stanford pull off the 26-24 upset win.
Now, Ayomanor will look to cement himself as an integral part of the Titans' receiving core and help a once struggling offense find its stride and become a juggernaut in the NFL, which they hope leads to their first playoff appearance since 2021.