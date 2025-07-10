Former Cardinal Picked Up by Dallas Wings
It looks like Haley Jones may have finally found her place in the league. The former Archbishop Mitty and Stanford Cardinal star has officially signed back with the Dallas Wings. The 24-year-old is a former sixth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
After a strong career at Stanford, Jones began her career with the Atlanta Dream. In two seasons though, Jones struggled to live up to the hype. In 80 games played, Jones started 30 and averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Although her stats don’t jump off the board, she played a key piece in the Dream’s rotation as she continued to develop.
The Dream made the surprise decision to waive Jones just before the regular season opener, leaving her without a team. Jones ended up with the Phoenix Mercury, but played just four games before being waived once again. In those contests, she averaged 2.33 points per game, 2.67 rebounds, and one assist.
She then landed with the Dallas Wings for a couple of games, even receiving 20 minutes of playing time on June 28, and she responded by shooting 4-of-7, scoring eight points, collecting seven rebounds and dishing two assists. She was then released yet again.
Luckily, the Wings came to an agreement with Jones on a new rest-of-season contract on July 9, and she was available in the Wings' game against the Chicago Sky. In her return game, she played 15 minutes and shot 2-of-4 from the field, scoring four points while collecting an assist and one steal.
Do her numbers jump off the board? Not necessarily. But her impact is definitely showing more than in Atlanta and Phoenix. What does jump out is that she's shot the ball more in her past two games (spaced out by a couple of weeks) with the Wings than she did with Phoenix. That means she's more a part of this team and the offense they're running.
Jones has had a tough time adjusting to the league in her first two years, but at the same time, she keeps receiving opportunities. That should speak to what coaches around the WNBA think of her. Perhaps this time around with Dallas she'll be able to spread her wings.