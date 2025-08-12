Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Fever)
The Indiana Fever will once again be without star guard Caitlin Clark on Tuesday night, as she's been ruled out for the team's game against the Dallas Wings.
According to Fever head coach Stephanie White, Clark is not practicing yet, but she has been running and doing endurance work.
This is a step in the right direction for the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, but it appears Clark is still a ways away from returning to the floor for the Fever. She's been out since before the All-Star break with a groin injury that she re-aggravated in a win over the Connecticut Sun.
On Tuesday night, the Fever are set as home favorites in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. There are a lot of things that are in Indiana's favor in this game, even with Clark out.
First off, the Fever are an impressive 10-6 at home this season, and they gave the third-best net rating at home in the WNBA. Dallas, on the other hand, has lost five games in a row and is just 3-12 straight up on the road this season.
Clark has appeared in just 13 games in the 2025 season, and she struggled shooting the ball earlier in the campaign before being shut down with her groin injury. Overall, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3.
Hopefully for the Fever, Clark will be able to return for a few regular-season matchups before the playoffs begin in September.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
