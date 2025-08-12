Wings vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
It’s been a rough season for the Dallas Wings, who have dropped five games in a row and are just 8-24 in the 2025 season heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Indiana Fever.
Indiana is still without star guard Caitlin Clark, but it is set as a home favorite in this matchup. The Fever hold the No. 5 seed in the standings, but a four-game winning streak by the Las Vegas Aces has put the two teams into a tie record-wise entering Tuesday’s action.
Indiana has been great at home this season (10-6 straight up), but can it cover the spread against Paige Bueckers and company?
Dallas certainly isn’t a playoff contender, but it has been decent against the spread (15-17) in the 2025 season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wings +6.5 (-110)
- Fever -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +225
- Fever: -278
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wings record: 8-24
- Fever record: 18-14
Wings vs. Fever Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Paige Bueckers – probable
- Myisha Hines-Allen – probable
- Ty Harris – out
Fever Injury Report
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Caitlin Clark – out
Wings vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers UNDER 4.5 Assists (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Bueckers in this prop market:
This season, Bueckers is averaging 5.3 assists per game, but she’s seen her production in that department fall off a bit since the All-Star break.
The Wings star is averaging 4.9 assists per game since the break, failing to clear 4.5 dimes in four of her seven games. She’s also failed to clear this prop in two of her three matchups against the Fever this season.
Indiana ranks second in the WNBA in opponent assists per game (18.6), and it has allowed just 14 assists to Bueckers in three games this season.
With the Wings trading away or waiving several veteran players, there isn’t nearly as much talent on this roster as there was early in the season, which seems to have impacted Bueckers a little as a passer.
Wings vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
The Wings have struggled on the road this season, going 3-12 straight up, and they rank 12th out of 13 teams in the W in net rating over their last 10 games.
Even with Bueckers running away with the Rookie of the Year award, the Wings don’t have enough talent on the roster to compete with some of the league’s best teams. In fact, they lost at home by double digits to a Washington team on Sunday that has been free-falling in the playoff picture for a few weeks.
Meanwhile, the Fever have been able to stay afloat without Clark, sitting in the No. 5 spot in the standings while posting a 17-15 record against the spread.
At home, the Fever have the third-best net rating in the WNBA (+11.4), which is a major reason why they’ve won well over 50 percent of their games there.
Pick: Fever -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
