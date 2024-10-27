Stanford legend homers to get Dodgers ahead in Game Two of the World Series
It started with Tommy. Game two of the 2024 World Series was scoreless when former Stanford star Tommy Edman came up to the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Soon, the rest was history as a long home run to left field put the Los Angeles Dodgers up 1-0 and made way for a scoring fest that ultimately led to a 4-2 victory in the game.
Leading off the second inning with a 2-0 in the count, Edman saw a fastball from Yankees starter Carlos Rodón and got every stitch of the ball, blasting it to left field to send Dodger Stadium into a frenzy. Edman then proceeded to hit a double in his very next at-bat in the third after Rodón had allowed back-to-back homers to Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman. Teoscar's show was a two-run blast that came after Mookie Betts had singled.
The trio of homers ended up being enough to put, and ultimately keep, the Dodgers ahead in this one. Closer Blake Treinen came on in the top of the ninth to close out the 4-1 lead, but gave up one run and ultimately loaded the bases with two outs before giving way to left-hander Alex Vesia. The southpaw threw one pitch to get out of the bases loaded jam and secure the win for the Dodgers, giving them a 2-0 lead in the Series.
Edman’s big game comes after his NLCS MVP winning series, where he hit .407 with 11 RBI. Since his debut with the team in August, has been a vital piece to the team’s lineup. In game one of the World Series, Edman built off of his NLCS performance, going 2-for-4 with a double. Through two games, he's 4-for-8 with three of those hits going for extra bases, including two doubles and Saturday's home run.
Hosting the first two games, the Dodgers will now head to New York where they will look to close things out and win their second world championship since 2020. In that season, the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the COVID shortened 60-game season. If Los Angeles were to go on and win this title, they would move into a tie with their biggest rival, the San Francisco Giants, on the all-time World Series title leaderboard.
As of right now they have won seven in franchise history, while the Giants have won eight, which is the fifth-most in baseball behind the Yankees (27), Cardinals (11), Red Sox (9) and A's (9).