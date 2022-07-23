Pac-12 roundtable: Season Preview

1. Conference championship game: Utah vs. USC. Champion: Utah

Looking ahead to the Conference Championship, the Utes should be favored to repeat as Pac-12 Champions as they've returned the majority of their top performers, including Cameron Rising, Tavion Thomas, Dalton Kincaid, Brant Kuithe and Clark Phillips III. With what they did last season, Utah is on track to build upon their 2021 success and potentially go even further.

As for who will be joining them in Las Vegas, USC should be favored to take on the Utes in December. With the team they've built and the addition of their new head coach, the Trojans are a dangerous team that should be ready to compete. However, given their inexperience playing together, that will cost them on the big stage.

2. Conference player of the year: Utah QB Cam Rising

In 13 appearances with 11 starts, Cam Rising went 204-320 (63%) for 2,493 yards (210 yard average in those 11 starts), 20 TD's (16 passing touchdowns in those 11 starts) and just 5 interceptions. Notably, Utah was also 9-2 with Rising at the helm, only losing to Oregon State and eventually Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.



In addition to being a dangerous dual-threat, the attributes that made Rising so effective were his leadership, vision and game management. From the second he stepped onto the field, the Utes were a different squad. Instantly, they went from a team with no answers to a team that was finally living up to their full potential and could rarely be stopped. In the 11 games that Rising was at the helm, Utah averaged 38 points per game, opposed to just 29 in the other three.

With what he did in 2021 and the progress he's made in 2022, Rising is going to be the most important player for the Utes and very well could emerge as the most valuable player in the conference.

3. Newcomer of the year: Utah LB Lander Barton

Following Utah's spring camp, the freshmen class of 2022 may have already proven itself to be one of the most talented classes in recent years, especially with the highest ranked recruit in program history in Lander Barton. Despite his young age and just barely graduating from Brighton High School, Barton has already shown he can compete on the college stage at an elite level.



Right from the beginning, Barton caught the eyes of the coaching staff, including Head Coach Kyle Whittingham who was impressed with his performance but not surprised after what they had seen from him during his recruiting process.

What makes Barton so special is his superior arm length which he greatly utilizes to shed blockers, make tackles, and break up passes. He also has great athleticism for the position, showing strong bursts, great hands to shed blockers, and a punishing physicality to make tackles and finish off plays. Similar to Devin Lloyd, Barton also possesses that sixth-sense for the football which allows him to sniff out the play and stop ball carriers at a high rate of production.

With all these abilities and a great chance to start from the beginning, Lander has a great shot to be the best newcomer in the Pac-12.

4. Weighing in on Pac-12 realignment

In terms of realignment I think it hinges on what happens in this 30 day window with ESPN. If it's a low ball offer, teams will most likely begin looking to other conferences like the BIG 12. However, if it's a decent offer, the Pac-12 will more than likely remain together and look to add teams like SDSU, Boise State or even SMU to reload after the loss of USC and UCLA.

5. Something to look for from Utah in 2022

5) The Utes have a lot of potential to build off of what they did last year and turn a lot of heads. Starting out against an SEC team in Florida in week one, if Utah can emerge victorious there's a very good chance they'll be in the top 10 to start the season and could slowly build their way into the top four by the end of the year if they emerge from the conference as champions with one loss or less. Don't sleep on Utah, this is shaping up to be a big year.