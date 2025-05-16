Stanford Basketball Adds Interesting Transfer in AJ Rohosy
After a slow start in the portal, Stanford basketball is finally picking it up. Recently the Cardinal signed Jeremy-Dent Smith, a star at the DII level for Cal State Dominguez Hills. It helped the Cardinal increase their guard depth, and provided for a second guard to go along with Benny Gealer to have collegiate experience, as Ebuka Okorie and Jaylen Petty are incoming freshmen.
After another period of no new signings, the Cardinal have stuck again, this time signing AJ Rohosy from the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Rohosy played under Kyle Smith at Washington State, but didn’t see much time on the court.
As a freshman, Rohosy played just three minutes all season, before bumping it up to 10 as a sophomore. In those 13 minutes across two seasons, Rohosy scored four points, grabbed four rebounds, and handed out three assists, while going 2-of-3 from the field.
Although he did not play too much, he impressed in his minutes. Off the court, his 3.97 GPA proved his ability to manage academics and athletics at a high level. After the departure of Kyle Smith to Stanford, Rohosy wanted a new opportunity. He decided to move down two levels and focus on his academics, landing at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
Rohosy was phenomenal. The junior averaged 21.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, and led the Stags to a great season. His best game was a 36-point, 16 rebound performance against Redlands. Rohosy’s great play was awarded with a DIII All-American award. Rohosy led the Stags to a 20-8 record, and an NCAA DIII Tournament appearance.
At Stanford, the Senior will help drastically. Playing under Kyle Smith, Rohosy knows how to succeed, and will bring some leadership characteristics to a younger and evolving team.
With uncertainty at the center position following the departure of Maxime Raynaud to the NBA Draft, Rohosy could either fill that role as a starter, or provide leadership to the three underclassmen who are currently on the depth chart.
Stanford basketball has picked up another good player, and credit is due to Kyle Smith, who brought in a great piece for next season.