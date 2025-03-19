Stanford Softball Pitcher Named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week
The strong start to the season for Stanford softball is evident, with hardware starting to roll in at warp speed.
On Tuesday, the ACC gave out its weekly awards, with Cardinal pitcher Alyssa Houston being among the recipients, earning ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week for her strong weekend against both Cal Baptist and Nevada.
The first ever ACC weekly award won by a Cardinal player, Houston was a key piece to Stanford's success over the undefeated weekend, appearing in two games where she earned a win and recorded a save, giving up only a pair of hits and one run through eight innings of work.
Starting the game on Saturday vs. Nevada, Houston pitched five innings to record the win, striking out eight and walking three, helping lead the Cardinal to a 4-1 victory. One of only three pitchers to have made an appearance so far for the Cardinal, Houston is 5-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 15 appearances (three starts), with 62 strikeouts through 40.1 innings.
The bats have arguably been the main talking point of the season for Stanford thus far, but the pitching has been dominant, with Houston, along with Kylie Chung and Zoe Prystajko forming one of the strongest pitching trios in the nation.
Eyeing a third straight appearance in the College World Series for the chance to take home their first-ever title, the Cardinal have undoubtedly looked like a team to beat, and even though they are new to the ACC, they have proven to be major conference threats.
Home for the last two weeks, Houston and company will travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame this weekend, in what should be another tough test of grit for the Cardinal.
While the Irish are in a new era after hiring head coach, Kris Ganeff, she comes from within as before being appointed the head coach, she was an integral part of the Irish's success as an assistant.
The three-game series kicks off on Friday when the Cardinal and Irish begin play at 3 p.m. (PT) on the ACC Network. Saturday's game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. (PT) while Sunday's game begins at 3 p.m. (PT).