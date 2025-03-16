Stanford Softball Takes Game One of Series Against Nevada
The wins keep on coming for Stanford softball. A day after beating Cal Baptist to extend their winning streak, the Cardinal came back out on Saturday afternoon when Nevada came to town, and took home another win, beating the Wolfpack 4-1 in front of a 782-person crowd at Stanford Stadium.
It was a dominant pitching display from Alyssa Houston, who pitched five innings and struck out eight batters while walking three, en route to earning the win to improve to 5-1 on the campaign.
Kylie Chung also pitched, going 1.1 innings while allowing only one hit and a run, striking out three batters while walking one. Zoe Prystajko got the save, pitching the final 0.2 innings, walking one batter and striking out one.
At the plate, the Cardinal got things started in the second inning, when a triple from Jade Berry brought in Allie Clements, making it 1-0 Stanford. After a few innings of strong pitching and defense from the Cardinal, Nevada eventually were able to tie things up in the fifth inning, when a solo homer made it 1-1 and made it a whole new ballgame.
But it was in the sixth inning that Stanford really took over.
After Caelan Koch hit a double to bring in another run, making it 2-1 Stanford, Chung later went on to hit a double, scoring a run while advancing Koch to third base, giving the Cardinal a 3-1 lead. Capping things off, Emily Jones hit a sac fly to left field, allowing Koch to score from third to give them a 4-1 lead, which was enough to win the game.
Now having won seven straight, the Cardinal are 19-3 to begin this season and have shown that they deserve to be in serious contention to be the last ones standing at the end.
Dropping only a game to Georgia Tech, the Cardinal have not lost a series yet this season and have won all of their conference series thus far, even as a first year member of the ACC. If the Cardinal are able to keep things up, it will be interesting to see what their ceiling can be.
The Cardinal will have a quick turnaround, with game two of the Nevada series slated to begin Sunday at noon on the ACC Network. After the Nevada series, the Cardinal will head to Indiana next weekend to play a three-game series against Notre Dame, beginning with a Friday game at 3:00 p.m. (PT).