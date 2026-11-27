The 5-6 Syracuse Orange host the 10-1 No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday with Syracuse's postseason hopes on the line.

The Orange are coming off a disappointing 27-15 loss to Boston College, where the offense struggled in the red zone and starting quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Notre Dame enters the matchup following a 24-3 win over SMU and is pursuing its first national championship since 1988. While the Fighting Irish are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Syracuse needs a win to become bowl-eligible.

Here are five keys for Syracuse to pull off one of its biggest wins of the season.

Control Time of Possession

Syracuse has found success controlling the clock this season, and doing so will be even more important against one of the best defenses in college football.

Notre Dame's defense is allowing only 12.8 points per game, ranking third nationally, and has consistently prevented opponents from sustaining drives.

In its only loss of the season, against No. 8 BYU, Notre Dame allowed multiple double-digit-play drives. BYU finished with 29:02 in time of possession.

Syracuse has shown in its wins that it can control the clock by sustaining drives and establishing the run.

If Syracuse can run the ball effectively and consistently convert first downs, it could help the Orange offense find a rhythm while keeping Notre Dame's high-powered offense off the field.

Establish the Run

Syracuse has leaned heavily on its rushing attack throughout the season, especially amid constant changes at quarterback.

The Orange run behind one of the biggest offensive lines in college football, but Saturday presents their toughest test of the season. Notre Dame is allowing only 89.1 rushing yards per game and 980 total rushing yards this season.

Syracuse has two primary running backs who have produced consistently. Junior Tylik Hill leads the Orange with 616 rushing yards, averaging 5 yards per carry with two touchdowns.

Junior Ahmad Miller has added 594 rushing yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns.

With Malachi Nelson expected to start, an effective running game could ease pressure on the quarterback while helping Syracuse control the clock.

Establishing the run against one of the nation's best rushing defenses would give Syracuse another way to sustain drives and keep Notre Dame's offense on the sideline.

Force Turnovers

Syracuse has created turnovers all season, but against Notre Dame, stealing an extra possession could matter even more.

The Orange secondary is led by cornerback Davien Kerr, who has four interceptions and eight pass breakups this season. Edge rusher Keyshawn Johnson leads Syracuse with two forced fumbles, while the Orange have forced eight as a team.

Notre Dame is led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback CJ Carr, who has thrown 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

In Notre Dame's loss to BYU, however, Carr completed 27 of 49 passes and lost a fumble in the final seconds before halftime with the Fighting Irish in field-goal range.

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Creating turnovers against an efficient Notre Dame offense will be difficult, but giving Syracuse's offense additional possessions could be critical to pulling off the upset.

Make It Simple for Malachi Nelson

Syracuse's quarterback carousel continues into the final game of the regular season, with Angeli out and Nelson receiving another opportunity.

Nelson replaced Angeli against Boston College but struggled to establish a consistent passing rhythm. He completed 12 of 26 passes as Syracuse struggled to convert on third and fourth downs and finish drives in the red zone.

Notre Dame presents one of the toughest defensive challenges Syracuse has faced this season, making it important for the Orange to put Nelson in manageable situations.

Syracuse has outside playmakers in Umari Hatcher and Calvin Russell III, along with tight end Daunte Bacheyie.

Quick reads, manageable third downs and opportunities to get the ball into the hands of Syracuse's playmakers could take pressure off Nelson and give the Orange offense a better chance to sustain drives.

Repeat History

In Fran Brown's first season with the Orange, Syracuse upset No. 6 Miami at the JMA Wireless Dome in 2024.

Syracuse converted seven of 10 third downs against Miami and forced two turnovers, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Brown's teams have shown they can compete against ranked opponents, particularly at home. Syracuse has beaten four ranked teams since 2024, with three of those victories coming inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

The most recent came on Halloween, when Syracuse defeated No. 19 SMU 30-27 at home.

Notre Dame presents Syracuse's biggest challenge yet, but the Orange can draw from those previous performances. Staying composed, feeding off the home crowd, and executing in critical situations could give Syracuse a chance to add another ranked win under Brown.

Final Thoughts

Syracuse's path to bowl eligibility couldn't have been much tougher.

The Orange enter their regular-season finale at 5-6 without their starting quarterback and facing a Notre Dame team with national championship aspirations. On paper, Syracuse is the clear underdog.

But under Brown, the Orange have already shown they can compete with and beat ranked opponents inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Pulling off the upset will require Syracuse to control the clock, establish the run, create turnovers, and put Nelson in situations where he doesn't have to carry the offense himself. More importantly, the Orange cannot afford the self-inflicted mistakes that have cost them opportunities throughout the season.

Syracuse has spent the past three months fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive. Now, there are no more second chances.

Beat No. 4 Notre Dame, and the Orange go bowling.

Lose, and the 2026 season ends at the Dome.

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