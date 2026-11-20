This past Sunday, Kyle McCord made his NFL debut.

He started for the Miami Dolphins after previous starting quarterback Malik Willis was placed on injury reserve with a groin injury.

The Dolphins would travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts; both teams had a combined 3-14 record heading into the game.

Despite Miami losing 24-22, McCord showed flashes of good play and looked like a first-time starter.

Here's the good, the bad, and what's next for McCord in the NFL.

The Good

McCord finished against the Colts with 209 passing yards, averaging 6.5 yards per throw, and he rushed for a touchdown. He also threw for 10 first downs, giving his team extra control of the clock.

Despite no passing touchdowns, he didn’t throw an interception and got many of his weapons involved.

The Dolphins had nine different players record a catch, and four of them recorded at least 39 yards, which helped McCord get comfortable throughout the game and take what the defense gave him.

Overall, McCord put his team in positions to win by spreading the ball to all his playmakers and setting up the Dolphins for points. However, there is room for improvement.

The Bad

McCord took three sacks against the Colts, and one turned into a fumble in his own end zone, which became a defensive touchdown for the Colts.

From then on, the Dolphins played behind, down 21-7 early in the third quarter.

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Threw the air, McCord finished with a quarterback rating of 20.4, which is subpar compared to others at his position. The average rating is 50, so there's still a little to be desired.

In the game, McCord also completed only 53% of his passes, which was critical: the Dolphins went 3-for-11 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down, with many failed conversions coming from incompletions.

During his first start, he showed signs of that through sacks, turnovers in his team's end zone, and failed third- and fourth-down conversions. But McCord still has more games to go to keep growing and maybe become a long-term quarterback in the NFL.

Whats Next

In his next start, McCord returns to upstate New York but this time against the Buffalo Bills, who have Super Bowl aspirations.

The Dolphins are coming in as big underdogs, traveling to Buffalo, and many fans from central New York may travel to watch their former star quarterback.

McCord is taking on a Bills defense that has played well at times but has also struggled, ranking in the bottom 10 in passing defense.

Playing the Bills will feel like an opportunity not only for McCord to improve, but also to win in front of fans who have seen him play just two and a half hours away.

Final Thoughts

McCord's first NFL start wasn't perfect, but it gave Miami reasons to be optimistic.

He protected the football through the air, spread it among his playmakers, and helped keep the Dolphins within one possession. At the same time, the sacks, fumble, and third-down struggles showed there is still plenty for him to improve.

One start won't determine what kind of NFL quarterback McCord will become. His next opportunity against Buffalo will provide another test and another chance to show that the positives from his debut can become something more consistent.

For McCord, the first start is over. Now comes the harder part: building on it.

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