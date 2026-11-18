When the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after the 2025 season, they did so for good reason. Dallas had just finished coach Brian Schottenheimer’s first season with a 7-9-1 record and in second place in the NFC East in large part thanks to a defense that allowed the most points per game (30.1), the third-most yards per game (377.0) and the second-highest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (109.6). They also forced the third-fewest turnovers (12) and logged the seventh-fewest sacks (35).

As such, Schottenheimer—likely under the direction of owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones—went outside of the organization but stayed inside the division for the team’s next hire, bringing in Eagles defensive assistant Christian Parker. The 34-year-old became the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history, bringing an impressive track record of developing defensive backs, having helped Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons earn All-Pro nods during his time with the Broncos before doing the same with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Parker’s arrival hasn’t changed Dallas’s defensive fortunes. Through 10 weeks, Dallas has allowed the most yards per game (393.3) and the most rushing yards per game (154.1) while also giving up 28.2 points per game (third-most) and 239.7 passing yards per game (seventh-most).

Those struggles—which included a 24–16 loss to undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and the then-winless Buccaneers in Week 5—prompted Dallas to bring in veteran coach Mike Pettine to assist Parker and help get the defense on track. Pettine arrived with plenty of NFL experience, having served as defensive coordinator for the Jets, Bills and Packers in addition to a stint as the Browns’ head coach from 2014 to ’15. He had also previously worked with Parker, who was a defensive quality control coach under Pettine in Green Bay from 2019 to ’20.

So far, Pettine has made little difference. In the five weeks since his hiring, the Cowboys have allowed 29.2 points per game, culminating in a disastrous showing in Week 10 that saw the 49ers rack up a staggering 584 total yards on offense en route to a 46–40 victory.

Schottenheimer called the performance “unacceptable” on Sunday night, and is now effectively breaking the glass in case of emergency as his team’s season sits in the balance. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer and Kimberley A. Martin , the Cowboys handed defensive play-calling to Pettine, beginning this Sunday against the Titans.

“[The Cowboys do] not want to give up on the promise they believe [Parker] has for the future,” the duo wrote. “[He] will remain on the staff, but Pettine, who joined the team in October, will call plays the rest of the way.”

At 4–6 and on the outside of the NFC’s playoff picture , Dallas has an uphill climb if it wants to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2023. With Pettine now effectively in charge of the defense, here’s what to expect for the rest of the 2026 season.

What to expect from a Mike Pettine–led Cowboys defense

Mike Pettine is taking over as the Cowboys' defensive play-caller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are taking an interesting approach here. In hiring Parker, they let him take over the entirety of their defensive scheme, which, according to Jones , was the most changeover they’d seen on that side of the ball since 1989. Those changes led Parker to implement a scheme influenced by Vic Fangio, whom he worked under both in Denver and Philadelphia. The system is built around light boxes, two-high shells and a conservative approach to blitzing, with the idea of keeping the offense in front of you to limit explosive plays.

This philosophy has been evident in Dallas so far this year, as the Cowboys have deployed heavy boxes at the fifth-lowest rate (50.6%) and have blitzed at the third-lowest rate (20.4%).

Conversely, while Parker and Pettine did overlap in Green Bay, the two effectively ran two different defenses. Pettine’s NFL coaching career took off in Baltimore, when he worked under defensive coordinator Rex Ryan in 2005 before following him to the Jets in ’09. The duo put together the league’s best defense in their first season in New York, allowing the fewest points per game (14.8) and yards per game (252.3) and they did so with an NFL-high blitz-rate of 56.4%. Over his four seasons with the Jets, Pettine’s defenses held opposing quarterbacks to an NFL-low passer rating (71.0) , completion percentage (52.6%) and passing yards per game (186.3).

Pettine’s units with the Bills (2013) and Packers (‘18 to ’20) were also predicated on getting after the quarterback. From 2023 to ’25, meanwhile, he served as an assistant head coach for the Vikings under Kevin O’Connell while helping out Brian Flores’s defense, which is among the most blitz-happy units in recent NFL history. Minnesota led the NFL in blitz rate in 2025 at 45.9%, while their whopping 69.2% rate this season is also the highest in the league by a wide margin, with the Buccaneers second at 42.2%.

It will be fascinating to see how the Cowboys navigate this midseason defensive crisis. Will they blend the two coaches’ philosophies? Remain conservative like Parker, who is still on staff? Or suddenly get aggressive under the guidance of Pettine?

Whichever way they ultimately go, it better be the right one, as this may very well be Schottenheimer’s final chance to save his job .