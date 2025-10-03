Arthur Jones, Super Bowl Champion Defensive Tackle With Ravens, Dies at 39
Arthur Jones, a Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle for the Ravens who played seven years in the NFL, has died. Baltimore announced his death in a Friday afternoon statement.
"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic—always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."
Jones was born and raised in Upstate New York, attending high school in the Binghamton area. His brothers also pursued careers in sports—Jon Jones is considered one of mixed martial arts's greatest ever talents, while Chandler Jones made four Pro Bowls as a defensive end.
Arthur spent four years with Syracuse, posting 39 tackles for loss and making three All-Big East teams. Drafted 157th by Baltimore in 2010, he recovered two fumbles in the 2012 playoffs as he helped the Ravens win their second Super Bowl.
The Colts signed Jones in 2014, but an ankle injury and performance-enhancing drug suspension derailed his career. He played his final NFL game for Washington in 2017.