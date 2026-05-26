2027 Keystone State OL ‘excited’ for upcoming OV with Syracuse

One of the top prospects on Syracuse’s 2027 board is Turbotville (PA) Warrior Run offensive lineman Jackson Albright.

Albright holds offers from Syracuse, Rutgers, Temple, Buffalo and UConn, and has locked in official visits with the Scarlet Knights (May 29) and the Orange (June 5).

Albright previously visited Syracuse in March for spring practice, and was impressed by the level of play, and also by the coaching staff, including offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

"I really enjoyed how hands on coach Castillo was at practice,” Albright said to The Juice Online. "His coaching style and passion fired me up and I wished I could have put pads on and participated that day. I have had continued contact with coach Castillo over the past few months and appreciate the time he is investing in me.”

Syracuse has stayed in close contact

Syracuse was the first school to offer him on that visit, and Castillo, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Ambrosie, and offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon have maintained close contact ever since.

"Coach Nixon was one of the first coaches to see my potential and has had continued and frequent contact with me for quite some time,” Albright said. "I talk with both coach Castillo and Nixon a few times a week. They are excited to have me back on campus and expose me more to their program. I met Coach Ambrosie last month when he came to see me at school and I really liked that interaction as well.”

Albright said on the OV, he’s looking forward most to interacting with the players, learning about the team culture, and deepening his ties with the coaches.

"I’m excited to be back on campus and learn more about the program,” Albright said. "I’m interested to see more of campus and learn about the academics as well.”

Albright has set a timeline for a decision

Albright said he’s sketched out a timeline for a college decision.

"It’s important for me to visit and experience the culture to make the best possible decision for my future,” he said. "I’m hopeful a decision will be made after my OVs in June. I want to have a decision made so I can focus on my senior year of football.”

He said he’s looking for team unity, high level football, elite coaching and development and a solid education in a college.

As for his style of play, Albright says he’s a strong, athletic guard with a competitive mindset.

"I’m very driven and dedicated to improving,” Albright said. "I love learning the game, enjoy the process of lifting and pushing myself in the weight room."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.