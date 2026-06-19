2029 QB Jamin Ilgenfritz ‘excited and proud’ of Syracuse offer

One of the rapidly emerging prospects in the 2029 class is signal caller Jamin Ilgenfritz.

Since late May, the York (PA) Central quarterback has piled up offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Rutgers.

Syracuse is another school that has offered Ilgenfritz, which he received shortly after attending Franchise Camp in June.

"I’m very excited and proud of the offer from Syracuse University,” Ilgenfritz said to The Juice Online. “It’s a great Power 4 program with rich history.”

Ilgenfritz received his offer from Nixon

The offer came from Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. During that conversation, Ilgenfritz heard about SU’s history from Ernie Banks to Jim Brown to Donovan McNabb.

“Amazing guy and coach,” Ilgenfritz said. “We talked about school football and how life was going.”

One of the football topics included how Syracuse is a quarterback friendly offense. Kyle McCord led the NCAA in passing yards in 2024 with 4,779 yards to go with 34 touchdowns, and Steve Angeli led the NCAA in the same category though four games last year (1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns) before a season ending injury.

In Nixon’s offense, he utilizes his entire arsenal of receivers, and that’s something that Ilgenfritz appreciated.

“(Coach Nixon’s) very knowledgeable of the offense of the game,” Ilgenfritz said.

Ilgenfritz recaps his Franchise Camp experience

As for the actual camp, Ilgenfritz enjoyed the competition and the way the SU coaches worked with the prospects on hand.

Ilgenfritz noticed that Syracuse ran their camps much like they run their actual practices. He also enjoyed seeing the facilities and working with quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

Ryan is known for being around the college and professional ranks for nearly 30 years, and is a two-time Super Bowl winning coach with the New York Giants. Some of the QBs he’s worked with in the NFL have included Eli Manning, Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson, Cam Newton, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

"The Franchise Camp was amazing,” Ilgenfritz said. “Working with Sean Ryan was a privilege to learn from his quarterback knowledge and training.”

Ilgenfritz is a dual-threat QB

York Central is looking to build off an 11-2 record in 2025, and Ilgenfritz, who backed up Brooklyn Nace (now a freshman with Old Dominion) will be starting under center this fall.

Ilgenfritz prides himself on being a quarterback that can beat opposing teams in a number of different ways.

"I’m a dual-threat QB,” Ilgenfritz said. “I have a very strong arm. Very accurate. I’m very athletic inside and outside the pocket."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.