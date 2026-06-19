2029 RB Terrell Ingram Jr. talks Syracuse offer: ‘It’s one of my favorite programs'

2029 Smyrna (DE) High running back Terrell Ingram Jr. is one of the rapidly emerging prospects in his class.

He received his first offer from Boston College in May, and since then has also added offers from Temple and his most recent from Syracuse.

"I’m extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity,” Ingram said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is one of my favorite programs with a lot of great traditions, So earning an offer from them means a lot to me and my family. It’s definitely a blessing but I worked hard for this.”

Ingram earned his offer after a visit

Ingram received the offer after competing at Syracuse’s Franchise Camp.

"I thought the camp was a great experience,” Ingram said. "Real testing, great competition and amazing learning experiences from some great coaches.”

The coach Ingram worked most with was running backs coach Dennis Thomas, and Thomas was the coach who later extended the offer.

"Coach DT has been great throughout the process,” Ingram said. "He has been honest with me, supportive and he’s made it very clear what he expects and what he needs from me on and off the field. I really respect him and how he shows me love.”

Ingram thinks highly of the Orange

Aside from the offer, they covered a wide group of topics.

"Me and coach DT talked about my development as a player, my play style and how I fit into the program,” Ingram said. "The academics and the culture that they’re currently building at Cuse also.”

Ingram is also familiar with Syracuse because his former teammate at Smyrna, Phoenix Henriquez, is part of Syracuse’s incoming 2026 class.

“I know I can trust them,” Ingram said. "It’s a place where i know players can develop as men and football players.”

Ingram is a versatile RB

As a result, he’s come away with a very positive feeling about Syracuse so far.

"I think Syracuse is building something special,” Ingram said. "Fran comes with the energy and the whole staff matches it.”

He describes himself as a physical, versatile running back who can impact the game in multiple ways.

"I can run routes from the backfield and get lined up at the slot and be effective,” Ingram said. "I run hard in between the tackles, pass block aggressively, vision is next level, can make defenders miss in space. I know when I get the ball I will not let no one man bring me down no matter what."

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