Game 3 of Lone Star Showdown Start Time Delayed Due To Weather

The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies have already clinched the series at home against No. 2 Texas and have the chance to break out the brooms for the weekend sweep, but the only brooms getting broken out right now are the ones being used to brush water off the infield tarp.

For the second time this weekend, action between the two Lone Star State rivals is being delayed due to an appearance by Mother Nature, with showers pushing back the original start time of 1:00 PM.

At the time of this article's production, there is no estimation as to when the updated first pitch will be thrown, and with weather in College Station reading at least a 50 percent chance of rain until well into the afternoon, it could quite literally be a day at the ballpark.

Rain Delays Start to Game 3 of Texas A&M vs. Texas

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (1) dives safely into first base. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The precipitation aspect of the water cycle also greeted Blue Bell Park yesterday during the bottom of the first inning, causing an almost two-hour delay before play finally resumed.

Currently, there is an 80 percent chance of rain at 2:00 PM, a 55 percent chance for 3:00 and 4:00, a 60 percent chance at 5:00, and a 50 percent chance at 6:00 before dipping down to 40 percent at 7:00.

Should the rain bring along thunder and lightning, the game will likely be postponed to tomorrow, which shouldn't cause too much of an issue given the short distance of 90 miles between the two school campuses.

Yesterday's game, after the delay, saw Michael Earley's squad rack up runs quick, fast, and in a hurry, as Nico Partida's two-run double before the pause lead to another two-run double by catcher Bear Harrison and 11 batters in the inning later, and the Ags were sitting pretty with an 8-1 lead, a lead that they held for the rest of the contest as they defeated the Horns, 11-4.

Friday night's contest saw the two SEC heavyweights go blow for blow, trading runs for the majority of the night before Texas A&M finally pulled away in the latter third of the game thanks to elite pitching from Clayton Freshcorn.

Even though the righty surrendered a pair of back-to-back jacks in the top of the ninth to put A&M's lead to one run, the pressure didn't get to the junior arm, and it resulted in him picking up his seventh save of the year as A&M won, 9-8.

The series finale will get underway shortly, but until then, feel free to turn on a playlist of songs that may include "Umbrella" by Rihanna, "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses, or "The Rain Song" by Led Zeppelin.

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