Texas A&M Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Game Against Lamar

On Friday, May 29, Texas A&M baseball will make history at Blue Bell Park, taking the field for its first NCAA postseason appearance under head coach Michael Earley.

The Aggies finished their regular season schedule with an overall record of 39-14, earning the No. 12 national seed and bringing a Regional Tournament to College Station for the first time since 2024.

After an injury-prone end to the year, the Maroon and White will welcome key starters back onto the starting roster as they reload for a tough weekend of competition.

LHP Shane Sdao

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When A&M takes on Lamar on Friday at 3 p.m., left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao will take the mound for the Aggies, making his first start since May 2 against Auburn.

Sdao secured a 3-5 record as A&M’s Game 1 starter in eight of the Aggies’ ten Southeastern Conference series, only to be replaced by left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden as the season came to a close.

Sdao recorded a 5.24 ERA over the eight-game stretch, surrendering 35 earned runs and claiming 42 strikeouts. The Montgomery, Texas, native worked out of the bullpen against A&M’s final pair of SEC opponents before getting the nod to kick off the Aggies’ postseason campaign.

“I believe in Shane,” Earley said in Thursday’s press conference. “The amount of belief I have in Shane is through the roof. I’m excited for him to get out there tomorrow. For him personally, he hasn’t had the season that he’s wanted, but seasons can be made in the postseason … I’m really excited for him because Shane is not a guy you bet against.”

Recharged Lineup

Texas A&M third baseman Nico Partida (2) celebrates after a home run. | 12thMan.com

After three weeks of unavailability due to injury, Nico Partida will return to A&M’s batting lineup, aiding the Aggie offense with an immediate upgrade.

Partida will return to third base, where he spent the majority of his freshman season, moving Gavin Grahovac back to first base.

Dealing with discomfort, Chris Hacopian remains as the designated hitter, allowing Ben Royo to cement himself as a starter at second base.

To round out A&M’s infield, Boston Kellner will reside at shortstop, while Bear Harrison will catch behind home plate.

From left to right, Jake Duer remains the Aggies’ left fielder, with Caden Sorrell and Jorian Wilson also contributing in the outfield.

Now at full strength, the Aggies will enter regional play with a chance to reset the narrative surrounding their season. Behind Sdao and a reloaded batting order, A&M’s pursuit of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, officially begins at Blue Bell Park.

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