Grading the Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Baseball Season
The Texas A&M Aggies saw their season end a little earlier than they likely anticipated last week during "Selection Monday" for the NCAA Tournament, as the Aggies were not announced as competitors in any of the 16 regional matchups, a fitting conclusion to a forgetful 2025 season.
Aggie fans were hopeful but knew that a return to Omaha or even the postseason would have taken a miracle after finishing 14th in the SEC standings with an 11-19 record against conference opponents, with a 30-26 regular season record, just above .500.
Needless to say, Michael Earley's first season as the leader of the Texas A&M baseball team did not go as planned, but Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts was very adamant about Earley's abilities to rebound when he announced the former Aggie hitting coach would remain in his head coaching spot for the 2026 season.
As the team looks ahead to the 2026 season, let's take advantage of the hindsight being 20/20 and grade the different areas and a few individuals for the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team in the 2025 season.
Pitching: C-
To quote Charles Dickens, "it was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
There's really not a better way to describe the Maroon and White pitching in 2025, which highlights such as Justin Lamkin's 15-strikeout gem against the Georgia Bulldogs later in the year, to lows such as the consistent struggles that Ryan Prager faced throughout the year.
The bullpen was just as guilty for the tumultuous mound performances for the Aggies, as shown by the four runs that senior reliever Brad Rudis allowed to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the top of the ninth inning in the Aggies' conference opener that cost A&M the game in the 6-2 loss.
Yes, injuries to guys like Josh Stewart and Shane Sdao didn't improve anything, but Weston Moss would often be a silver lining for the Aggie relief pitching, fanning 50 batters in his 22 appearances.
Defense: D+
If you had told someone last year that the Aggies would commit 20 fielding errors in their first 11 games of the 2025 season, the reaction you would receive would definitely not be a very pleasant one.
Though the team would clean up their defensive efforts with some much-needed substitutions, such as Gavin Kash to first base and Ben Royo in at second base, an error against the LSU Tigers recently in the SEC Tournament that allowed a pair of runs for the Tigers would seal the fate of the team in the 4-3 loss, the season beginning and ending with defensive blunders having a heavy effect on the team's performance.
Offense: D-
The quote used to describe the A&M performance on the mound can certainly be used to represent the Aggies at the plate this year, whether the team was clobbering two grand slams in the bottom of the ninth inning to finish a sweep of South Carolina, or if they themselves were in danger of being run-ruled in a 10-1 loss to a struggling Missouri Tigers team.
Long story short, there was really no consistency in the Aggie lineup in 2025 like there was in the 2024 team, even with their hitting coach from then still being on the team.
The Maroon and White finished as the very last in the SEC in terms of team batting average and were 14th in total hits as a team with 470.
Amongst the players that played the entire season, only Wyatt Henseler posted a batting average over .300, as Jace LaViolette saw many mountains and valleys with his offensive production in 2025, hitting career-lows in hits, home runs, and runs batted in, and Terrence Kiel II, who was hitting as high as nearly .400 at one point in the season, finished with a batting average of .294.
Gavin Grahovac's season-ending injury in the beginning of the season certainly put a wedge in the Aggie season, and a knee injury to Hayden Schott resulted in him only stepping to the plate 153 times in the season, severely limiting the A&M fan favorite in his final season on the diamond.
To say that the Aggies' hitting saw a decline with an offensive coach overseeing everything would definitely be an understatement.
Luckily for Coach Earley, Trev Alberts seems to believe that everybody deserves a second chance.