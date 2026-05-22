How to Watch Texas A&M SEC Tournament Matchup vs. Auburn

With an automatic bid into the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, the No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies will take on the No. 6 seed Auburn Tigers at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

The meeting will be the fourth of the season between the two schools, as Auburn won the regular season series earlier this month in College Station, which included a mercy rule-shortened 18-5 Game 1 to stun the Blue Bell Park crowd, and a second win in the ensuing doubleheader game ended Texas A&M's five-series winning streak, so there will be some revenge on the line in the eyes of the Maroon and White.

Texas A&M comes into the contest more rested, as this is their first game of the tournament, and with a 39-13 overall record in the 2026 season, while Auburn finished 37-18 and defeated the No. 14 seed LSU Tigers Wednesday afternoon in a 3-1 affair.

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com

Game Details

The No. 3-seeded Texas A&M Aggies will take on the No. 6-seeded Auburn Tigers in the quarterfinals of the 2026 SEC Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 22, at 6:30 PM on the SEC Network.

Team Leaders

Texas A&M

Hitting

Batting average: Gavin Grahovac, .351

Home runs: Caden Sorrell, 23

Runs batted in: Caden Sorrell, 74

Pitching

Wins: Gavin Lyons, 9

Strikeouts: Shane Sdao, 75

Earned run average: Aiden Sims, 3.84

Auburn

Hitting

Batting average: Brandon McCraine, .352

Home runs: Bub Terrell, 15

Runs batted in: Eric Guevara, 48

Pitching

Wins: Alex Petrovic, 9

Strikeouts: Jake Marciano, 100

Earned run average: Jake Marciano, 2.64

About the Coaches

Michael Earley, Texas A&M: Earley is in the midst of his second year as head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, serving as a hitting coach from 2022 to 2024 and then taking over head coaching duties after Jim Schlossnagle's departure. Before moving to College Station, he spent five years with the Arizona State Sun Devils as an assistant under head coach Tracy Smith. Prior to his coaching career, he spent six years in the Chicago White Sox farm system as an outfielder.

Butch Thompson, Auburn: Thompson is currently in season 11 as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, in what has been his first head coaching role with an SEC school, let alone in Division I. During his one year as head coach of Jefferson State in 1997, he led the team to the NJCAA World Series appearance and has led Auburn to a pair of showings in Omaha during the 2019 and 2022 seasons. His coaching experience includes assistant gigs with the Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

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