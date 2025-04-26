Texas A&M Drops Opening Game Vs. No. 1 Texas Longhorns
In their first duel since that fateful day in June last year, Jim Schlossnagle got the last laugh on his former team and former assistant coach.
Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies came up just short in game one against their Lone Star foes, a close 2-1 battle.
If you tuned in to watch two of the hottest batting lineups in the country do battle in an offensive overload, then tonight was not your game to watch.
Not because they weren't capable of doing so, but because of the elite skill that was displayed on the mound as well.
And maybe the one-hour delay thanks to Mother Nature had something to do it as well.
Though he ended up taking his third loss of the season Friday night, Aggies ace Ryan Prager gave a much better performance than had previously been seen out of him, allowing only one run on six hits and striking out three in his 5.2 innings of work.
Representing the home dugout, Longhorns pitcher Ruger Rojas displayed some identical arm action, also going 5.2 innings, only allowing five hits, and also striking out three batters.
The best Aggie bat by far was that of Rice transfer, Ben Royo, who went 4-for-4 on the night from the nine hole and scored the lone Maroon and White run in the game, which came in the eighth inning off of an RBI single by Wyatt Henseler, which was a poorly misjudged pop fly by the Longhorn defense.
But by the time Henseler brought in Royo to score, the Longhorns had tacked on two runs courtesy of Jayden Duplantier's RBI double in the third inning and Tommy Farmer IV's solo home run in the seventh.
After the Henseler RBI, the Aggies had a chance to tie up the ballgame with runners on first and second, but Bear Harrison would go down swinging to end the eighth inning, and the Aggies had no answer for Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis, who struck out the side in the ninth inning to give No. 1 game 1 on the weekend.
The Aggies and Longhorns will pick right back up with game 2 Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM from Austin.