Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette Slides in New MLB Mock Draft
Regardless of the sport or the player, draft stocks are always changing. Sometimes that's a good thing, as players can rise up boards rapidly and change their entire career trajectories. Other times, such as the case of Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Jace LaViolette, that can be a detriment.
LaViolette, a junior from Katy, was seen as a potential No. 1 pick not that long ago. He had an excellent sophomore season in 2024, posting a .305 batting average with 29 home runs (the second most in program history) and 78 RBIs. He also posted 64 walks and scored 87 runs, and generally led the Aggies to the College World Sereies final.
Unfortunately, LaViolette's 2025 season was not as spectacular. He battled injuries like many of his teammates, but more importantly, posted a batting average of just .258 with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 57 walks and 56 runs. Still very solid numbers, and he did all he could to will the injury-riddled Aggies to the postseason, but that batting average decline caught teams' attention and not in a good way.
Where Does Jace LaViolette Land in MLB Mock Draft?
While LaViolette is no longer seen as a contender to go No. 1 overall in next week's MLB Draft, he is still almost certainly going to be a first-round pick. MLB.com's Jim Callis has LaViolette going to the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 20 overall in his latest mock draft.
"LaViolette entered 2025 as a potential No. 1 overall pick and the Brewers never would have expected a shot at him before his up-and-down junior season," Callis wrote. "[Wake Forest shortstop Marek] Houston, [Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa] Aloy, [Tennessee second baseman Gavin] Kilen and [Arkansas pitcher Gage] Wood are more college possibilities."
Even with some inconsistencies in 2025, LaViolette is still an extremely talented player well worth the first-round pick. He's shown that he can be an excellent slugger, and at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he absolutely has the intangibles of a major league star.
When he leaves College Station, LaViolette will undoubtedly be remembered as an Aggies legend. From his heroics throughout the 2024 season to coming back into the SEC Tournament game against LSU this year to try and will his team to victory, his contributions on and off the field are unforgettable.