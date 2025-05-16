Texas A&M Baseball Star Named Semifinalist For Dick Howser Trophy
It's been a trying season for the Texas A&M Aggies, who are now fighting for their postseason lives after being the consensus No. 1 team in the country before the season.
Through it all, though, star outfielder Jace LaViolette has continued to excel.
A junior from Katy, LaViolette has started all 50 games in center field for the Aggies this season. He's currently batting .274 with a .438 on-base percentage and a .609 slugging percentage. He also leads the team with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs and 51 walks.
On Thursday, LaViolette was named one of 67 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Award, awarded to the best overall player in college baseball. Referred to as "baseball's most prestigious award," it honors former Florida State shortstop, as well as MLB player and manager, Dick Howser, who died from brain cancer in 1987 at the age of 51.
“The Dick Howser Trophy was founded shortly after his death by a few friends of Dick’s in the St. Petersburg Area who played, coached and worked with him,” said David Feaster, chairman of the Howser Trophy Committee. “This award is presented to the best college player, not the best professional prospect among all NCAA Division I players and also to the player who best exemplifies the traits most associated with Dick Howser – leadership, moral character and courage.
"So many of the previous winners have not only gone onto solid careers in professional baseball, but most have distinguished themselves in community service and the business world from the lessons learned during their college careers. We also are proud to be working with the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association as the voting body for the 28th consecutive year, and this group helps us receive a nationally representative vote for the Howser Trophy.”
No Texas A&M player has won the award in its 38-year history. Past winners include Paul Skenes, Kris Bryant and Buster Posey.
The winner of the Dick Howser Trophy will be revealed during a special presentation on MLB Network on June 13, just before the College World Series begins.