Texas A&M Aggies vs. Kentucky Wildcats: How to Watch, Listen
Two weekends ago, the Texas A&M Aggies entered into SEC play hoping to turn their season around after a nightmarish start, only to be swept in front of a hometown crowd at Blue Bell Park against Rob Vaughn's Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Aggies would later rebound that Tuesday, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in seven innings following a 17-7 run ruling.
With their newfound momentum, the Aggies looked to ride it all the way to Nashville in a series against Vanderbilt, only to have their fate repeated against the Commodores.
And this past week, we saw another midweek victory from the Maroon and White in the form of a 7-2 win over Houston Christian Tuesday night, and the last thing the team needs is to have a three-peat of sweeps to open up conference play.
The series against Vanderbilt was a little better than the opener against Alabama, but in the end, the Aggies are 0-6 against SEC opponents after starting the season the odds-on favorite to win it all in Omaha.
This is still the early dawning of conference play, so not all hope is lost. There is still time for Michael Earley and the team to turn their ship around and get back to the SEC powerhouses they once were. After all, they defeated Kentucky to advance to the finals of the College World Series last year.
The bullpen has been lax since the departure of Evan Aschenbeck, but pitchers like Luke Jackson and Brad Rudis will only get better with time as the season goes on and they continue to fight through high-pressure situations.
Here is the schedule for weekend number three of conference play between the Aggies and the Wildcats:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Kentucky Wildcats
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX
WHEN: Friday, March 28, 2025, 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 30, 2025, 1:00 p.m.
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190