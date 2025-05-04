Texas A&M Splits Home Doubleheader Against No. 2 LSU Tigers
Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies were able to avenge their disappointing series sweep they suffered at the hands of the Texas Longhorns last weekend, taking the first game of their doubleheader at home against the No. 2 LSU Tigers in a 3-1 contest.
The taste of victory for the Aggies was quickly soured with the agony of defeat, as the Tigers would come right back and take the second game of the doubleheader in another low-scoring 2-1 game.
Finally taking the field at Blue Bell Park after Mother Nature wouldn't allow it Friday night, the first game between the two SEC rivals could be defined as nothing more than your traditional pitcher's duel between aces Ryan Prager and Kade Anderson, the two teams having only five hits combined through five innings, and the two starters combining for 17 strikeouts on the mound.
The first Aggie hit was a double off the bat of Rice transfer Ben Royo, who scored Kaeden Kent as he continues to prove his worth to the team despite his low placement in the batting lineup.
LSU finally started to come alive offensively in the sixth inning, as star first baseman Jared Jones launched a 1-2 pitch from Prager deep into Aggie Alley in left field, tying up the game at one.
An RBI single by Hayden Schott and a drop in center field by LSU's Chris Stanfield would plate the two go-ahead runs for Texas A&M.
The Tigers had a chance to make some magic happen with bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, but Kaiden Wilson was able to force Ethan Frey to fly out to strand the runs and end the inning.
The Tigers would have runners on first and second in the ninth, another chance to turn the game around, but Wilson was able to complete his save by striking out Jared Jones, giving the Aggies conference win number nine in 2025.
Game two of the day didn't see an Aggie hit until the fifth inning when Bear Harrison slapped a single into left field, as LSU's Anthony Eyanson turned in a career-best performance, going the full nine innings while only allowing three hits and striking out 14, with a sixth inning solo home run by Ben Royo the only run that came across for the Aggies as the boys from Baton Rouge took game two of the series with a 2-1 win.
The two teams will conclude their weekend with a series-deciding game three at 1:00 PM Sunday afternoon.