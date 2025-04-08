All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats: How to Watch, Listen

The Aggies hit the road for the first time this year during the midweek after an unforgettable series against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Aaron Raley

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a RBI single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a RBI single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies will load up and head to Huntsville to face the Sam Houston State Bearkats in their first midweek matchup away from Blue Bell Park Tuesday.

The Aggies are fresh off of an eventful weekend against the then-No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers, one that started with the Maroon and White eating a 10-0 mercy rule at the hands of the reigning national champions in the Friday night opener.

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Saturday, however, was a direct opposite from Friday.

After a scheduling change turned Saturday into a doubleheader between the two most recent College World Series teams, the Aggies would turn the weekend around beginning in game one, winning a 9-3 contest that started out with the two squads trading runs on the diamond, giving the Aggies just their second conference win of 2025.

But game two later that night was all Texas A&M, as the Maroon and White smashed seven home runs on their way to their own run ruling of Tony Vitello's Volunteers, an eight-inning 17-6 victory.

Caden Sorrell's three homers in the two Saturday games, and a multi-homer game two by Ben Royo and Wyatt Henseler, and well as homers by Jace LaViolette and Bear Harrison charged the Aggie offense past the No. 1 Vols, who dropped to No. 5 as a result of their two losses.

The Sam Houston State Bearkats come off of a 1-2 weekend against New Mexico State, winning the Saturday game and falling short in the other two.

Here are the details of how to watch and listen to the midweek matchup between the two Texas schools:

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies at Sam Houston State Bearkats

WHERE: Don Sanders Stadium, Huntsville, TX

WHEN: Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 6:00 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190

