Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How to Watch, Listen
Football has homecomings, why shouldn't baseball?
Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies take the field at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for the first time since their 21-1 blowout of the Incarnate Word Cardinals last Tuesday.
And after the roll the team has been on lately, expect them to be welcomed back to their home field with an uproar of applause.
Though the Aggies started their series with the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers by failing to muster a hit in a mercy rule-shortened contest, the Aggies blew the Vols' doors off in a doubleheader on Saturday, pulling away after a back-and-forth battle to take the first game by a score of 9-3.
Game 2 was where things really got interesting for an Aggie team that has struggled mightily in conference play up to this point.
Riding on multi-homer games by infielders Ben Royo and Wyatt Henseler, the Aggies struck down the reigning champions with a run-ruling of their own, a 17-6 victory that took eight innings, giving the Aggies their first conference series win of the season, bumping Tony Vitello's Volunteers down to No. 5 in this week's D1Baseball.com Top 25 rankings.
Tuesday night against Sam Houston State was no different for the Maroon and White as they only needed seven innings to take care of the Bearkats in a 14-1 win.
Like the Aggies, Paul Mainieri and the South Carolina Gamecocks have had their fair share of hardships up to this point in games against other SEC schools, a 2-10 record to show for thus far. They won one game this past weekend against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and suffered losses in the other two, and they, too, run-ruled their opponents, USC Upstate, in their midweek matchup by a score of 13-3.
Here is how to tune in and listen to the series, as it starts a day earlier:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX
WHEN: Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM, Friday, April 11 at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, April 12 at 2:00 PM
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190