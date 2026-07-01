Texas A&M Battling Texas for SEC Pitcher in Transfer Portal

After an improved sophomore season under head coach Michael Earley, Texas A&M is likely to lose key contributors to the MLB Draft, including weekend arms like Weston Moss and Shane Sdao.

In 2026, the Aggies struggled on the mound, allowing a Southeastern Conference-high 90 home runs, while posting a 5.24 team ERA. Despite one of the nation’s most explosive batting lineups, Earley had no choice but to revamp his coaching staff ahead of the 2027 season.

Earley's latest hire, Barry Enright, arrives in College Station with extensive MLB experience that has quickly transformed A&M into a premier destination for veteran arms. As the Aggies look to rebuild their rotation, Enright’s resume may already be paying off in the transfer portal.

Texas A&M in Mix for LSU Transfer Marcos Paz

April 19, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M assistant coach Nolan Cain congratulates Caden Sorrell as he rounds third after hitting a grand slam against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a doubleheader Friday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a standalone season at LSU, right-handed pitcher Marcos Paz has generated high-level interest from prestigious SEC programs such as Texas, A&M and Georgia, per reports from Matt Moscona of LouisianaSports.net.

Out of Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas, Paz ranked No. 3 in Texas and No. 22 in the nation according to Perfect Game Best High School RHPs.

Before his freshman season at LSU, Paz received high praise, ranking No. 33 among Perfect Game’s 2026 Top 100 College Freshmen and No. 7 according to Prep Baseball Report.

Despite a 1-4 record in 2026, Paz recorded 40 strikeouts and allowed only 5 home runs over 29.1 innings, offering developmental upside with four years of eligibility remaining.

The Carrollton native faced A&M on April 18, securing three strikeouts over the course of two innings. Though the Tigers fell 7-2, Paz brought down three straight Aggies in the eighth inning, allowing only a single hit by Jake Duer in the ninth.

With a commitment, Paz has the opportunity to represent the next generation of A&M pitchers in the MLB — but he’s not locked down yet.

Luckily for A&M, Nolan Cain is back in Aggieland.

Cain previously spent three seasons with A&M from 2022-2024, lifting the Aggies to a pair of College World Series appearances, including the program’s first College World Series Finals appearance in 2024.

Heading into 2027, Cain joins Enright and Earley as A&M's associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, forming one of the nation's strongest combinations of recruiting and professional experience in College Station. Though Paz’ commitment remains to be seen, the Aggies have positioned themselves as a serious contender for one of the SEC's most promising young arms.

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