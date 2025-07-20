Texas A&M Catcher Earns Cape Cod League All-Star Game Bid
When the collegiate baseball season came to an end, a handful of Texas A&M baseball players committed their summer to participating in the Cape Cod League.
Dating back as far as 1885, the Cape Cod Baseball League is a summer league comprised of current NCAA baseball players from across every division. To qualify for the league, players must receive an invitation to tryout, have a recommendation from their college coach and must be enrolled full-time at their university for the upcoming fall semester.
With the Cape Cod League season set to wrap up in the first week of August, Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison was selected to represent the Falmouth Commodores in the 2025 Cape Cod League All-Star Game.
Bear Harrison’s Journey to the All-Star Game
Harrison came to Texas A&M before his sophomore season after spending his freshman year at St. Mary’s. In his first campaign with the Aggies, he quickly beat out fellow catcher Jacob Galloway and cemented himself as the team’s full-time catcher. Harrison recorded 10 home runs, seven doubles and 34 RBI on a .254/.417/.522 slash line.
With the Falmouth Commodores this season, Harrison was joined by fellow Texas A&M player Ben Royo. The Aggies’ second baseman recorded three hits, one run and four walks on a .143 batting average, compared to Harrison’s 14 hits, five runs, two home runs and .233 average.
Early on in Texas A&M’s first season under head coach Michael Earley, the Aggies struggled with defensive errors, eventually resulting in them losing games. Even though he was one of the younger guys on the squad and a newcomer, Harrison became one of the leaders on the field and helped the Aggies wrangle their arms and limit their errors.
Heading into his junior season, Harrison returns as a leader and a familiar face in a Texas A&M baseball roster that was decimated by the MLB Draft. While the Aggies lost considerable numbers from their active roster, like center fielder Jace LaViolette, they also had some commits opt for the draft instead of honoring their commitment. Next year’s draft is already looking to be just as detrimental for the Maroon and White, with two players being projected as first-round picks.
The Aggies’ 2024 season was nothing short of a disappointment, especially after the Fightin’ Farmers were named the No. 1 team in the nation to start the season. After a full season as head coach, Michael Earley will get a chance to redeem himself in year two with a hopefully healthy squad.