Texas A&M Completes Sweep Over Missouri Tigers With Run Rule Victory

Last year, the Missouri Tigers took a road trip to College Station and took advantage of a vulnerable and injury-ridden Texas A&M Aggies team, sweeping the Maroon and White with their only three conference wins of the season.

This year, though, the momentum was shifted entirely in favor of the Aggies, who capped off their weekend of redemption with a 14-3 win Sunday afternoon to complete their own sweep of the Tigers, with all three games featuring the Aggies scoring in double-digits.

Aiden Sims took the win to stay perfect on the season with a 5-0 record, lasting 5.1 innings and striking out five batters on 101 pitches.

Texas A&M Finishes Dominant Weekend With Run Rule Victory

Texas A&M Aggies center fielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

As has been the case for the rest of the weekend, the Aggies got on the board early and often, starting in the second inning with a Boston Kellner RBI single that was followed up by a three-run home run by first baseman Gavin Grahovac, giving Texas A&M an early 4-0 lead after two innings.

Grahovac wasn't done there, though, as he would record his second straight multi-homer game, this time shooting a grand slam to center field, followed immediately afterwards by Caden Sorrell's 14th homer of the season.

Add on Blake Binderup's two-run homer earlier in that inning, and you have yet another seven-run inning from the Maroon and White on the weekend, giving them an 11-0 lead after just three innings.

Kam Durnin would homer in the bottom half of that same inning to put Mizzou on the scoreboard, and Jase Woita would slam a two-run homer in the fifth inning to cut A&M's lead to eight runs, eliminating the mercy rule for the time being.

That would change starting in the sixth inning when Bear Harrison batted in Binderup with a single into left, and the coup de grace came via Jake Duer's fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot that put the Aggies up by 11 after their half of the seventh inning.

Missouri had no answer for Ethan Darden in the the bottom half of the seventh, and the Aggies took their second straight mercy rule win on a Sunday.

Texas A&M returns to College Station for midweek action Tuesday night when the Aggies welcome the Sam Houston State Bearkats to Blue Bell Park.

Top Performers

Gavin Grahovac: 2-4, HR (5), 7 RBI

Blake Binderup: 3-4, HR (5), 2B, 2 RBI

Caden Sorrell: 3-5, HR (14), 2B, RBI

Jorian Wilson: 3-4

Aiden Sims: 5.1 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 5 K, 101 pitches

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