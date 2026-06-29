Texas A&M Expects Big Things From New Transfer Pitcher

In 2026, Texas A&M made major improvements under head coach Michael Earley, finishing with a 41-16 record and hosting an NCAA Regional Tournament at Blue Bell Park for the first time since 2024.

But despite an explosive batting lineup, the Aggies struggled on the mound, finishing 84th in the nation in ERA (5.24) and leading the Southeastern Conference with 90 home runs allowed.

As the offseason arrived, Earley got to work, appointing former Athletics pitching coordinator Barry Enright as A&M’s new pitching coach. Though the Aggies will likely say goodbye to weekend starters like Weston Moss and Shane Sdao, Earley and Enright may have already found their next ace in the transfer portal.

RHP Johnny Nuanez Joins Texas A&M Bullpen for Developmental Upside

RHP Johnny Nuanez pitches for Wichita State during 2026 season | Wichita State Athletics

Only a day after Enright’s hiring, right-handed pitcher Johnny Nuanez committed to A&M after a standalone season at Wichita State.

In a recent interview with On3’s Carter Karels, Nuanez outlined his decision to transfer to A&M.

"They were super big on me and the development side and how they want to get me better and want me to be a day-one draft pick next year. That all sounded really good to me," Nuanez told Karels.

Over the course of his junior season with the Shockers, Nuanez threw 56.1 innings, securing 58 strikeouts for a 2.56 ERA. Opposing batters reported only a combined .211 batting average, knocking 16 earned runs and three homers against the San Diego native.

With a year of NCAA D1 experience under his belt, Nuanez entered the transfer portal in search of a program that could elevate his game to the next level. For the Wichita State transfer, Enright's extensive major league experience made A&M an easy choice.

Before coaching for the Athletics, Enright spent time with both the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading Tyler Anderson and Yusei Kikuchi to All-Star selections, while serving as a key contributor to the Diamondbacks’ 2023 National League Pennant run.

For a pitcher hoping to hear his name called in the 2027 MLB Draft, Enright gives the Aggies an immediate resource as they look to reshape one of the SEC's most inconsistent bullpens.

Though replacing veteran arms won't happen overnight, Nuanez arrives in Aggieland with both proven production and room to grow.

If Enright's track record is any indication, the Wichita State transfer could quickly emerge as a cornerstone of A&M's 2027 rotation.

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