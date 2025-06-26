Texas A&M Pitcher Shines In Triple-A Debut For Washington Nationals
It looks like Chicago White Sox prospect Braden Montgomery isn't the only Texas A&M alum baseballer that could be expecting a call up to "The Show" anytime now.
Dustin Saenz, a relief pitcher now for the Rochester Red Wings, the Washington Nationals' Triple-A squad, has wasted no time making a name for himself in the organization since his promotion from the Double-A Harrisburg Senators earlier this week.
Saenz has adjusted well to his bullpen transformation since he started relieving this season, and Wednesday afternoon saw a continuation of his dominance, throwing three scoreless innings for the Red Wings.
Saenz Has Dazzled in June
Saenz has been miraculous in the month of June, boasting a 2.61 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched in Double-A, rightfully warranting a promotion to Triple-A, drawing ever so closer to the major leagues.
Take a look at his professional level playing:
Saenz, who pitched in College Station from 2018 to 2021, split his time between starting and relieving, starting 23 of his 47 appearances with the Maroon and White.
In his relief appearances, he was able to record a save, leaving the door open for some closer opportunities in his career should they come about.
In his 150.1 innings pitched with Texas A&M, he posted a 4.13 ERA, allowing 164 hits, only 15 home runs, walking 50, and striking out 158. He won 10 games and lost seven during his collegiate career.
Saenz was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft with the 112th overall pick.
Saenz's scoreless performance in his AAA debut definitely spelled an improvement on his season up to this point after a May that was filled with struggle.
So far in the 2025 season, the Aggie out of Corpus Christi has appeared in 17 games, with three wins and five losses to his record, a 5.04 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 55.1 innings pitched on the year.
The 2023 season saw a consistent productive outing from Saenz in a starting pitcher role, starting 23 of his 25 appearances, throwing for 123.1 innings, allowing 115 hits, 54 runs, giving up 10 home runs, and striking out 97 batters, who only mustered a .248 batting average against him. He posted an even seven-win, seven-loss season in 2023.
And should Saenz receive the call up to the majors, he could provide some bullpen support that Nationals need very badly as they sit dead last in the NL East at 33-48.