Where Do Texas A&M Aggies Rank In Most Recent D1Baseball Field of 64?
It's no secret that the start to the Texas A&M Aggies' 2025 baseball season didn't exactly go as the team or the fans were hoping for.
From being preseason No. 1 and championship favorites to not even being in the rankings one month into the season certainly will do a blow to a team's confidence.
But in the recent month, the Aggie squad has put together quite the turnaround, one that very well could put them right back in the championship picture.
The comeback has been interesting to watch, but where does it place the Aggies in the playoff field as of now?
In D1Baseball's most recent Field of 64 projection, released Monday, the Aggies were ranked as a No. 3 seed, heading to the Tucson Regional, which would be hosted by the Arizona Wildcats, who currently hold one of 16 No. 1 seeds.
The Field of 64 for baseball is split up into seeds one through four, with 16 teams each being assigned to each seed based on their season's performance.
The three seed makes a decent amount of sense for Michael Earley's team. They have slowly been showing signs of being the Aggie team that nearly dogpiled at Omaha last year, but then they've also had series like the one against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns last week where they were completely swept.
That series would leave a question mark as to good the Maroon and White will fare against other top ranked teams, despite the fact that they have been victorious in their other three series against top-two ranked teams such as the Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and just this past weekend against the LSU Tigers.
The final rankings will not be shown until later this moment after the conference championships, but if the Aggies continue their roll they've been on, they should easily find themselves contending for another spot at glory in Omaha.