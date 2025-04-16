Michael Earley Previews Texas A&M's Critical Arkansas Series After Midweek Win
The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Tarleton State Texans in an 11-3 contest Tuesday night to mark their seventh consecutive victory in what had been a lackluster season up to about a couple of weeks ago.
The team started off hot, scoring four runs in the second inning, before cooling off and allowing a pair of Tarleton runners to cross home, before adding the remaining seven runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, which head coach Michael Earley simply referred to as a "lapse."
"We want to win every game, and we want to continue to play good baseball," Earley told the media after the victory. "There was a little bit of a lapse I think there in certain innings, but the guys kept playing and got back to it and did what they were supposed to do."
Earley also gave praise to the efforts of Jamal George, who found himself as the starting second baseman in place of Sawyer Farr, after previously mainly playing left field.
"He (Jamal) has had some really good at-bats as he got in there. Sawyer's been struggling a little bit, but he's still in the mix." Earley said. "He's still going to play a role with how we're kind of doing left field with (Hayden) Schott coming in. We've worked on a lot of stuff with Jamal's mechanics and his swing the last couple of weeks and he's continuing to grow and continuing to get better."
Earley also provided his input on the positive experience against the Volunteers at Knoxville, and how he believes it will benefit his team as they head to Fayetteville for a weekend series with another elite SEC baseball team.
"I think the experience we had at Tennessee has kind of helped us look in the direction that it looks like we're heading, so that was obviously massive get those wins on the road," said the coach. "And we're going into a tougher environment, I believe, at Arkansas, a really good baseball team."
The first pitch between the Aggies and the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks is currently scheduled for Friday at 6:30 PM from Fayetteville.