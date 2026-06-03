Which Texas A&M Players Could Hear Their Name Called in This Year’s MLB Draft?

Bested by USC, 7-1, in the College Station Regional Final, Texas A&M baseball’s 2026 postseason campaign came to an end on Monday, June 1, at Blue Bell Park. After the loss, head coach Michael Earley emphasized his pride in his team’s effort, despite falling short of the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.

“We had a hell of a year,” Earley said. “Obviously this is not the outcome that we wanted … but super proud of them and their effort. We went through a lot and we got to this point because of … everyone in that clubhouse.”

With no choice but to move forward, A&M will reload its roster this offseason, replacing key contributors who are likely to find new homes in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Gavin Grahovac

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Alongside Caden Sorrell, Gavin Grahovac represents one of the only remaining members of A&M’s 2024 Men’s College World Series runner-up team. But after an early regional exit, Grahovac’s time in Aggieland comes to an end.

“This place has changed my life,” Grahovac said after the loss to USC on June 1. “I love this place with all of my heart and always will. I can’t thank coach Earley enough for believing in me and everything that I’ve done over these past couple of years … there’s nothing like this place, and I’ll forever cherish it.”

Grahovac is projected as a late first-round to second-round pick in the MLB Draft according to ESPN. The Orange, California, native is widely regarded for his raw power and elite bat speed, with major league scouts ranking him between No. 28 and No. 32 overall prospect range.

Caden Sorrell

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) attempts a diving catch against the Florida Gators during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Caden Sorrell knocked 23 home runs over the course of the 2026 season and is projected as an early-to-mid second-round pick in the MLB Draft.

The Highland Village, Texas, native ranks as high as the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 5 outfielder, with potential for a rapid rise due to his elite power and athleticism.

Despite battling injuries, the Aggies outfielder put together a standout performance in 2026, emerging as Southeastern Conference’s premier power hitters.

Chris Hacopian

Chris Hacopian of Y-D . Cape League baseball Aug. 1 2025 | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to popular media outlets like ESPN and On3, second baseman Chris Hacopian has the potential to be the first Aggie selected in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Hacopian is regarded as one of the most complete and polished hitters in college baseball and is frequently projected as high as the top 15.

While MLB Pipeline ranks Hacopian No. 10, Baseball America ranks the Maryland transfer No. 9, marking A&M as a premier program for major-league talent.

In his lone season with the Aggies, Hacopian quickly established himself as one of the conference's most reliable hitters, securing a .983 OPS. His ability to make consistent contact makes him a favorite among MLB evaluators looking for a polished prospect with a high floor.

Though the departures of Grahovac, Sorrell and Hacopian will create significant holes in A&M’s lineup, their project draft status serves as a testament to Earley’s ability to develop young talent.

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