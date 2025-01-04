Buzz Williams' Texas A&M Aggies 'Excited' To Kick Off SEC Play vs. Texas Longhorns
While it may not create the same amount of intrigue that the matchup in football this past season created with the two rivalries met. Saturday night's meeting between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns will be yet another sign that the rivalry is indeed back.
Not only because they are playing, which, unlike football, even after the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC they played their in-state rival Longhorns four times over the 12 years. But this also marks the SEC opener for both sides.
"I think they're excited to some degree that it's Texas, I think to some degree that it's the first one," Aggies head coach Buzz Williams said of his team's mindset heading into Saturday night.
This will mark the start of a busy January for the Aggies. Not only will they face the Longhorns twice but five of their eight games will see them take on a ranked opponent. And while that may sound daunting, the Aggies' non-conference play should give them confidence, considering they already boast a 2-0 record versus ranked teams.
Not to mention the fact that A&M wrapped up non-conference play by going undefeated in December. Which included a 70-66 win over the then No. 11 ranked Purdue Boilermakers. The 5-0 record in December was the first time since 2010 that the Aggies accomplished that feat. Combine that with the amount of one or two-possession games that A&M found themselves in during non-conference, Williams feels it will help his team be ready for a competitive SEC slate.
"Last year of our last 23 games, 14 were decided by one or two possessions," Williams said. "I would say, potentially 14 would be a low number, not just for Texas A&M but for the other 15 members of the league like it's about to be a one-and-two possession game at home or on the road just because of the parity in the league."
Sitting at 11-2 the Aggies are viewed as the better team heading into Saturday's game inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M finds themselves ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll, while the Longhorns are unranked with the same record. This has translated to the Aggies being 6-point favorites according to DraftKings.
The Aggies will look to make it eight straight wins with a victory over the Longhorns. Tip-off inside Reed Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
