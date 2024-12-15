'Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable!' Buzz Williams Breaks Down Texas A&M Win vs. Purdue
The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team secured another huge win over a Big 10 opponent on the hardwood, possibly their biggest of the season so far by downing the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers 70-66 during the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Aggies lead by a narrow margin following the first half, 38-36 and were able to step it up defensively and make free throws when it counted down the stretch.
Forward Pharrel Payne and guard Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 16 points apiece and point guard Wade Taylor added 15 points of his own.
Payne, playing 24 minutes off the bench for Buzz Williams, went a perfect six-for-six on shooting for the day with nine rebounds.
As the Aggies got a taste of how tournament play will look like once March came around, head coach Buzz Williams pressed on how important each possession is, especially against a highly-skilled team such as Matt Painter's Boilermakers.
"I think it only accentuates the value of every possession. You're not going to beat a team as good as they are in this environment by more than a possession or two," Williams said in his press conference after the big win. "I think the more you can understand the value of each possession and the more you can be comfortable in being uncomfortable it at least gives you a chance."
The Aggie hoops squad will now head back to College Station where they will host Houston Christian on December 20 and Abilene Christian on December 28 before opening up SEC play by hosting the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena on January 4.
