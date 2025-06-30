EA Sports Announces New College Basketball Game
College football fans had to wait 11 years before finally getting another video game with EA Sports' College Football 25, which was released last year.
However, college basketball fans have had to wait even longer for a new game, with the most recent edition being NCAA Basketball 10, which was released in November of 2009 and featured then-Oklahoma Sooners power forward Blake Griffin on the cover.
They've had to wait, but it doesn't look like that wait will last much longer.
EA Sports Announces College Basketball Game After Success of College Football 25
After much speculation, it finally seems that a return to the college basketball series will be a reality, with EA Sports aiming for a release date sometime in 2028, nearly 20 years after the series' most recent release.
Matt Brown of Extra Points released a memo Monday morning about the talks of the release of the game amongst those at EA Sports and the College Licensing Company.
"In a memo sent to college conference offices from the College Licensing Company (CLC), dated June 26, 2025, CLC put out a request for proposal (RFP) to create a college basketball video game in November 2024. According to the memo, five companies expressed formal interest, and three filed formal bids," the memo read.
"The CLC memo recommends that the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball. This proposal states a plan for EA Sports to release the first game in 2028."
The announcement comes one year after the release of the College Football 25 video game, which was the second-best-selling video game in the States in 2024, and the highest-selling sports video game of all time, per GameSpot.
This jaw-dropping announcement comes at an interesting time for the Texas A&M Aggies. With all of the talk surrounding NIL deals and the amount of talent that just went through Reed Arena in College Station, it's hard not to imagine what it would have been like seeing players like Wade Taylor IV, Zhuric Phelps, or even Henry Coleman III representing the Maroon and White in video game form.
This even expands far beyond Texas A&M in terms of basketball players that could have seen themselves making millions in NIL deals, including Duke's Cooper Flagg, Purdue's Zach Edey, and even Iowa's Caitlin Clark, all of whom have severely influenced the college basketball world in recent times.