Highest-Ranked Texas A&M Aggies In EA Sports' College Football 26 Revealed
As the college football season lies just over two months away, the release of the next edition of EA Sports' College Football is less than two weeks away.
The video game producers enjoyed a revival of the popular game series last year after a lengthy hiatus over the years, dating all the way back to 2013, when the most recent edition of the series had been released.
As for Texas A&M, their home stadium, Kyle Field, was ranked as the toughest environment to play in in the game. That won't be the case this year, as LSU's Tiger Stadium holds the honor for the 2026 edition, with Kyle Field just outside the top 10.
Who are the Highest Ranked Aggies In College Football 26?
Last year, Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton held a 90 overall, which led the Aggie football team in College Football 25.
This year, the highest overall for the Maroon and White is a 93, and is held by none other than offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams.
This is well-deserved by the former Kansas Jayhawk, whose protection up on the front lines allowed the Aggies to average nearly 200 yards a game during the 2024 season.
The next two Aggies come in at a 90 overall rating, one player from both sides of the ball, linebacker Taurean York and new Aggie, wide receiver KC Concepcion, whom Mike Elko and crew picked up from North Carolina State.
All three of A&M's running backs crack the top 10, with Le'Veon Moss the highest at an 89, Amari Daniels with an 88, and Rueben Owens right below him at 87.
Another big transfer for the Aggies, defensive end Tyler Onyedim, also found himself ranked on the list with an 88 overall, one of three A&M players with that rating.
Here is the complete list of the top 10 highest-ranked Maroon and White players:
1) Ar'maj Reed-Adams, OL, 93 overall
2) KC Concepcion, WR, 90 overall
3) Taurean York, LB, 90 overall
4) Le'Veon Moss, RB, 89 overall
5) Trey Zuhn III, OL, 88 overall
6) Tyler Onyedim, DE, 88 overall
7) Amari Daniels, RB, 88 overall
8) Rueben Owens, RB, 87 overall
9) Julian Humphrey, CB, 86 overall
10) Cashius Howell, DE, 86 overall
EA Sports' College Football 26 is set to be released to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X|S systems on July 10, with a deluxe edition including three days of early access, available July 7.