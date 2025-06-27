Where Does Texas A&M Rank in EA Sports College Football 26?
The second installment of the recently-revived EA Sports College Football franchise is set to release on July 7.
Last season, Texas A&M was one of the highest-rated teams in the game. The Aggies had an 88 overall, with an 87 offense and an 84 defense. Kyle Field was the hardest stadium to play at in the game but has since fallen out of the top-10.
With the new game looming, it was announced that A&M will once again be an 88 overall for the upcoming season, which is good for the eighth-best in the game. Here’s how the offensive and defensive units stack up:
Texas A&M’s Offense
The A&M offense boasts an 89 overall, which is a fitting 12th in the game. Aside from quarterback Conner Weigman, who was an 88 in last year’s game, the Aggies’ offense returns a very similar team.
The squad features quarterback Marcel Reed returning for his second season as a starter. Reed posted 1,864 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions through the air and 567 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Across the offensive line, the Aggies return all six offensive linemen who played significant snaps last season. Left Tackle Trey Zuhn III returns as a stalwart protecting Reed’s blindside. Ar’Maj Reed-Adams will likely receive a high overall this season, as he is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Running back Le’Veon Moss got a chance to improve his rating when he spent most of last season as the Aggies’s starter after Rueben Owens suffered a season-ending injury shortly before the season-opener. Between the two, expect the Aggies to have a strong backfield in the game.
In the pass-catcher department, the Aggies added wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, who will be fun to play with. Concepcion should be one of the higher-rated receivers in the game since he is considered one of the better receivers heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.
Texas A&M’s Defense
In EA Sports College Football 26, A&M’s defense will hold a 12th-ranked 90 overall, a six-point increase from last season.
The Aggies will likely take a ratings hit along their defensive line. They lost four of their linemen to the NFL, leaving a question mark for this season’s front. Outside of edge Cashius Howell, the rest of the line is up in the air.
Linebacker and returning captain Taurean York will be the heart and soul of the defensive unit. He took control of the Aggies’ defense after Edgerrin Cooper was drafted and has not looked back. York made a major leap last year, so expect his rating to reflect it as he prepares for his future in the NFL.
The Fightin’ Farmers’ secondary is headlined by returning safety Bryce Anderson and cornerback Will Lee III. The duo combined for three interceptions and two touchdowns last season. While leading one of the weaker units on the team last year, the tandem will likely be two of the higher-rated players on the team.