Former Texas A&M Guard Re-Signs With Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are fresh off a thrilling NBA Championship quest that saw them come up just short to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games after a heartbreaking Achilles injury to star guard Tyrese Haliburton in the final game, many of which believing that the script would have flipped if the injury hadn't have happened.
But the Pacers are making offseason moves to get them back into the NBA title picture, and they started by re-signing former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard Quenton Jackson to a two-way contract Tuesday afternoon.
The two-way deal will have Jackson seeing the court in action for both the Pacers and their NBA G-League team, the newly named Noblesville Bloom, under head coaches Rick Carlisle and Tom Hankins, respectively.
Jackson Made His First Start Last Season For Indiana
After starting out at the College of Central Florida, Jackson would transfer to College Station in 2019, which was also then-head coach Buzz Williams' first season with the team, picking the Aggies over the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas Longhorns, and West Virginia Mountaineers.
While starting 15 games in the 40 that he appeared in, his senior year would see him lead the Maroon and White to the finals of the NIT bracket, with the team falling short to Xavier but also find Jackson averaging 14.8 points per game.
The California native would go undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, and eventually signed a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards and their G-League team, the Captial City Go-Go, where he spent his 2022-23 season at before being waived in July of 2023.
That September, Jackson joined the Chicago Bulls for a short time before being waived by them and eventually also joining their G-League team, the Windy City Bulls, before signing with Indiana in March of 2024.
In November of 2024, Jackson would find himself in the starting five on a NBA court for the first time in his career, scoring a career-high 24 points as the Pacers fell to the Houston Rockets 130-113.
In the 2024-25 season with the Pacers, the Aggie guard saw action in 28 games, starting in seven them while tallying 5.8 points per game, a .475 field goal percentage, and a .375 three-point field goal percentage while averaging 13.6 minutes on the court.
Jackson will be one of three two-way players in the Pacers/Bloom organization, along with power forward Enrique Freeman and point guard RayJ Dennis.