'Long Way to Go': What's At Stake for Aggies in Early SEC Play?
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Buzz Williams hadn't heard it.
Prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies, Nate Oats gave his two cents. His No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide had a road test in front of them against the No. 10 team in the country and the stakes were elevated given the rankings and talent on both sides.
It was early in the season, but Oats was already looking far into the future.
"This game’s going to go a long way to who’s going to be in the conversation for winning the league championship," he said. There’s five teams that are 2-0 and we’re two of them ... It’s going to be a good game."
Evidently, it was. The Aggies played from behind all game and ultimately couldn't get over the hump without their star point guard Wade Taylor IV, but weren't looking for excuses.
Simply put, they were out-rebounded and out-shot.
"The 14 guys that were on the bench tonight were the ones that were ready to play," Aggies forward Henry Coleman III said, dismissing any notion of his team's success being reliant on Taylor's presence. "We just didn’t hit our free throws. That’s it.”
In 48 tries, the Aggies missed 19. Alabama, on the other hand, took care of business. As did the Kentucky Wildcats in the ensuing game at home. Suddenly, Buzz Williams' squad went from 1-of-5 squads sitting perfect to 1-of-5 with two losses.
Again, both came without Taylor. Perhaps that's why there hung a sense of optimism in the air at Reed Arena, and why Williams didn't much care for Oats' assessment of the stakes.
"If Coach said it," he said. "I respect it."
When asked about his comments, Oats stood by it. He dished out praise that Williams ultimately payed forward to Kentucky, deeming it "good enough to win a national championship."
"We have a long ways to go before we're having serious conversations about winning a league title," Oats said, "but this game ... if we're fortunate enough to win the games we need to moving forward, this will be one that you look back on. That was a big one.
"They're right there. They're a top-10 team in the country."
If Texas A&M faced a national championship caliber team twice in a row and lost, the natural assumption is that it doesn't match up. Without Taylor, the Aggies certainly took a step back offensively, but at the same time, such a result is expected.
Taylor isn't a huge boon on the glass, nor is he the reason for a lackluster defensive effort. In that regard, Coleman's words hold more weight. But as short and frustrated as he was sitting in the postgame interview room, even he found the bright side.
"It’s a long season," he said. "We don’t hang our heads on anything."
So, what was at stake in the Aggies' last two conference matchups? A perfect SEC record, for one. Maybe a run at the No. 1 spot in the AP poll as well. But with as much basketball as there is left to play, the list stops there.
Without Taylor, Texas A&M is a different team. That's no surprise. And neither will its impending resurgence upon his return.
As Oats claimed, the Aggies are "right there."
For now, that's all that matters.
“The most important thing I can do is try to figure out how to help our guys," Williams said following the Aggies' loss to Alabama. "Before the sun comes up tomorrow."
