WATCH: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Catches First NFL Touchdown
It looks like "Sub-Zero" is still freezing defenders in their tracks in the NFL.
Former Texas A&M Aggies receiver Ainias Smith, a Missouri City, TX native that was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 152nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, caught his first professional touchdown pass, a 15-yarder from Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee midway through the first quarter in Sunday's 20-13 Week 18 win over the New York Giants.
Take a look:
The Eagles went on to defeat the Giants in a game where most of the Philly starters such as Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley took a seat on the bench with the Eagles having already clinched the NFC East and the third seed in the NFC playoffs.
Head coach Nick Sirianni announced earlier this week that his starters would take a seat in order to rest for the playoffs, effectively ending Barkley's quest to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Barkley finished 101 yards short, a mark he likely would've hit had he played.
Plus, the starters resting gave players like Smith a chance to show themselves to the professional world.
And boy, did they.
"His ability to run after the catch. His ability to get in and out of breaks. I think he is extremely tough," Sirianni said of Smith before the regular season. "I love that about him. That's really what sticks out. Catches the ball really well... It's going to be fun to see how we can get him the football and different ways that he can contribute both on special teams and on offense."
