Texas A&M Aggies Set to Visit with No. 1 Five-Star OT

The Texas A&M Aggies are reportedly set to visit with a key five-star offensive tackle.

Evan Massey

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023.
Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023.
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have been very active when it comes to the NCAA transfer portal part of the offseason, but they are also actively searching for talent in future recruiting classes as well.

With that in mind, the Aggies have a big-time visit coming up with a five-star offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class.

Jackson Cantwell, hailing from Nixa High School in Nixa, Missouri, is set to visit with Texas A&M this weekend.

Cantwell posted about the visit on his social media.

Standing in at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, Cantwell would be a very intimidating presence for the Aggies to add to their offensive line. He has elite potential and is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the 2026 class.

Texas A&M is obviously facing massive competition to land his commitment, but at least they're in the mix.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field.

Landing a talent like Cantwell would be a huge step in the right direction for the Aggies. They're going to have a lot of work ahead of them to get something done with him, but they have a shot.

Some of the other schools that have offered Cantwell include Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Oregon.

As of right now, On3 Sports has given Missouri the best chance at landing Cantwell at 22.3 percent. Staying in his home state gives the Tigers a leg up on the competition.

All of that being said, Cantwell is not going to rush a decision. He has plenty of time to make the right choice. Hopefully, Texas A&M is able to convince him to join the Aggies and have a big centerpiece offensive lineman to build around for the future.

Only time will tell, but this weekend's visit could be a very big step toward Texas A&M having a legitimate chance to land the five-star offensive tackle.

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

