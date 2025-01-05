Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Makes Transfer Portal Decision
Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson has found his new home after entering the transfer portal last month.
Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account, Henderson has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers after two seasons with Texas A&M. He will now join a new regime after the firing of head coach Neal Brown. West Virginia has yet to hire his replacement after a 6-7 season.
Henderson, who spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Fresno State, entered the portal on Dec. 3 around the same time that fellow quarterback Conner Weigman also entered. Weigman has since committed to play for the Houston Cougars.
During the 2023 season with A&M, Henderson finished 53 of 78 passing for 715 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He started the final four games last season, including in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State. However, he was injured on the opening drive against the Cowboys, which allowed Marcel Reed an opportunity to show what he can do.
Henderson's best performance as an Aggie came in the 51-10 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 11 of last season. In that game, he went 11 of 19 passing for 150 yards, two touchdowns and no picks along with 12 carries for 60 yards and two scores on the ground.
Despite a slew of losses to the portal, the Aggies have landed transfer commitments from tight ends Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and Micah Riley (Auburn), defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim, receivers Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), KC Concepcion (N.C. State) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State), quarterback Jacob Zeno (UAB) and edge rushers T.J. Searcy (Florida), Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and Sam M'Pemba (Georgia).
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Which Texas A&M Aggies Were Named to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games?
Former Texas A&M Star Edgerrin Cooper Reaches Major Feat for Packers
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Myles Garrett's Football Career
Ex Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Gives Hook'em Horns Signal at Peach Bowl