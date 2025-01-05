No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies Handle Texas Longhorns in SEC Opener
The Texas Longhorns may have gotten the last laugh on the gridiron, but on the hardwood, it was all Texas A&M.
Buzz Williams and the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies got exactly the start to conference play they were hoping for in the 2024-2025 season, knocking off the Longhorns 80-60 in front of a jam-packed Reed Arena Saturday night to extend their win streak to eight.
The Aggies were led in scoring by senior guard Zhuric Phelps, with 18 points on 6-8 shooting from the field. Pharrel Payne added 15 points, and Wade Taylor scored 13 points and three assists.
The Longhorns started off strong, leading 21-13 midway through the first half, but the Aggies were able to stand their ground at home and take the lead with a little over four minutes left in the first half.
Eventually, Texas caught back up themselves and the game was tied at 37 after one half.
The second half, however, would open with a Taylor IV jumper to give the Aggies the lead, one they held for the rest of the contest.
Texas cut the lead to single digits multiple times in the second half, but each time resulted in the Aggies pulling away and further extending their lead.
Despite the big win, the Aggies struggled heavily from beyond the arc, making only two of their 19 attempted three-pointers.
Free throws from the Aggies however, showed improvement, as the team went 24-32 from the line Saturday night.
The Aggies will look to extend their win streak as they travel to Norman, OK to take on the other SEC newcomer, the Oklahoma Sooners in a battle of Top 15 squads.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Which Texas A&M Aggies Were Named to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games?
Former Texas A&M Star Edgerrin Cooper Reaches Major Feat for Packers
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Myles Garrett's Football Career
Ex Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Gives Hook'em Horns Signal at Peach Bowl