No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Basketball: How To Watch, Betting Odds
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies open up their SEC conference play in basketball against their notorious in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns.
The Aggies currently ride an 11-2 record, including a seven-game win streak and an undefeated record at Reed Arena in College Station.
The Maroon and White hoops team is also fresh off two dominant wins over Houston Christian and Abilene Christian, and before those was what some could consider an upset over No. 8 Purdue in Indianapolis.
Buzz Williams and his squad have showed the college basketball world that they are here to compete and win.
However, the Longhorns share an identical 11-2 record, which started with a season-opening loss to Ohio State. The Longhorns would then endure a seven-game winning streak of their own before another loss to UConn. The Longhorns are currently on a four-game winning streak, led by star guard Tre Johnson.
There's a chance that Wade Taylor may have met his match on the floor with Johnson, and it should be pretty entertaining to watch them lead their teams on the hardwood Saturday night.
Here is how to watch tonight's contest and betting odds, via ESPNBet.
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns
WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, TX
WHEN: Saturday, January 4, 2025, 7:00 p.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190
BETTING ODDS via ESPNBet
SPREAD: Texas A&M -6.5
OVER/UNDER: 141.5
MONEY LINE: Texas A&M -270, Texas +220
