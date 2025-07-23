Texas A&M Basketball Star Receives Rookie of the Year Honors
Dennis Rodman didn't take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors during his first season in 1986.
However, nearly 40 years later, "Dominican Dennis Rodman" locked up that award for the Dominican Republic National Basketball League (DRNBL).
Now playing back home in the DR, former Texas A&M Aggies basketball player Andersson Garcia enjoyed a very successful first season with the Marineros de Puerto Plata team, and it culminated in the Aggie hoopster being awarded the league's Rookie of the Year Award.
Garcia Averaged a Double-Double at One Point in the Season
Garcia was out in front for the award's running for most of the season after averaging 15.7 points and 11 rebounds per game, eventually finishing with 13.7 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists.
Here is the league's official announcement of Garcia's awarding:
Garcia's play in his home country seems to mirror much of what he did in College Station with the Aggies under Buzz Williams' coaching.
His ferocious style of play, including his aggressive rebounding abilities and intense defensive prowess, earned him his comparison to the former two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. It also earned him SEC All-Defensive Honors in 2024 and saw him set the A&M record for rebounds in a season, with 327 in 2023-24, averaging 9.1 rebounds per game.
His final season with the Aggies in 2024-25 saw him continue to dominate the boards, despite the average dropping off for the former Mississippi State Bulldog, averaging 6.2 rebounds, including a season-high 16 in A&M's game against Wake Forest.
Though he is known for his defensive mastery, Garcia also provided some highlights on offense, most notably a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the Aggies' Round of 32 matchup in the 2023-24 season against the top-ranked Houston Cougars, keeping the A&M national championship hopes alive for just a little longer as they forced overtime.
For those that would like to relive that moment, here you go:
Garcia's offensive production was often a quiet showing, averaging six points in his latter two years in College Station, playing in 70 games and starting in 15, and scoring a season-high 15 points against Lamar University last season.
After his time in the Lone Star State was over, Garcia chose to head back home to the Dominican Republic, where it seems that the Aggie guard is going to be a force to be reckoned with on the DRNBL hardwood for years to come.